Season Awards At Local Yacht Club

The Sonar Fleet has been a staple of racing on Manhasset Bay. Herb Schmidt, the father of Fleet #11, started the fleet many years ago. His vision was right on—build a new fleet of boats that are great for racing, easy to maintain and include a ton of social events to bring the racers together. Today this formula seems almost quaint, but back in the day, Herb’s foresight was exactly what was needed to build a fleet. Over the years, the Sonar fleet, like much in the racing world, shrunk a bit—part of which occurred when Herb retired and gave his to Port Sailing School.

On Nov. 18, the Sonars held their Annual Awards Ceremony at Manhasset Bay Yacht Club. This year the invited included the racers, crew and family and race committees from all three yacht clubs. Kudos to the powers that be to include race committee members who volunteer their time, in all kinds of weather, to provide a proper race course and scoring so that the Sonar fleet can enjoy a fair and fun racing season.

The trophies awarded this year were as follows: #451, Ping, Sue Miller and John Browning: First Championship Series, First Saturday Series, First Sunday Series; #678, Whimsey, Cindy Jordan and Ted Toombs: Second Championship Series, Third Saturday Series; #678, Whimsey Claes Larsson (skippers share this boat), Second Championship Series, Second Sunday Series; #396, Delight, Bob Kirkland, 3rd Saturday Series; #568, Laurie B2, Bob Baskind, Third Championship Series, Third Sunday Series. Ted Toombs, #678, Whimsey, came in first place in the Herbert J. Schmidt, Jr. Memorial Race.

Two additional trophies were awarded for long-term service to the fleet: MaryLu Dempsey-Palafox, fleet secretary, for as long as anyone can remember, and Allyn Salomon for keeping everyone honest with his scoring. Many thanks to these two individuals who are keeping the fleet alive. Bill McCollum, fleet captain, while not receiving an award, certainly deserves one for all his hours volunteering for Sonar Fleet 11.

Over at Port Washington Yacht Club, their awards ceremony took place on Nov. 5. These awards are for the entire club rather than fleet-based. The Yachting Awards at Port Washington Yacht Club for 2016 are as follows: The Commodores’ Bowl (to be awarded annually for the best competitive performance by a skipper of the PW Yacht Club): Craig T. Albrecht; The Nor’easter Bowl (award to the class boat skipper of the PWYC with the best performance in season racing in his class or at outside-sanctioned events) George Catallo; Buccaneer Trophy (awarded to the PWYC yacht with the lowest corrected time overall in the Annual YRA Day Race) Avalanche, Craig T. Albrecht; Rainbow Trophy (awarded annually to the skipper of the PWYC with best performance in officially sanctioned distance races of the YRALIS or other recognized authority): Craig T. Albrecht; Everett B. Morris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the member of the club who, in the opinion of the awards committee, has made the greatest contribution to yachting): Dawn Serignese; Martin F. Stein P.I.C.A. Participate in Club Activities Award (presented to the couple who contributes the most to the club activities during the year): Timothy and Kelly Lowe; Mayero Race Committee Award (awarded annually to the race committee member or members, who in the opinion of the Awards Committee, exhibited a level of excellence in regatta management consistent with Corinthian yacht racing tradition): Roger Dorr; Edward I. du Moulin Memorial Trophy (awarded to club member who, in the opinion of the awards committee, has made the greatest contribution to the advancement of junior sailing): George “Chuck” McCarthy.

These award ceremonies mark the end of the warm-weather racing season. But racing on Manhasset Bay is all year. Our hearty Frostbiters have started their season and you can expect to see some information and photos about their doings in future columns. The next big regatta on the bay will be the Frostbite YC New Year’s Regatta.