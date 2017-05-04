    Screening Of Chuck At Soundview Cinemas

    By Elizabeth Johnson -
    0
    59

    There will be a screening of Chuck at the Soundview Cinemas on Tuesday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. Directed by Philippe Falaredeau, it is a story of a heavyweight boxer from Bayonne, New Jersey who went fifteen rounds in the ring with Muhammad Ali.
    Before his fight against Muhammad Ali, Chuck Wepner, played by Liev Schreiber, was a liquor salesman and father with small prizefighting career. Wepner’s life changed overnight when he was chosen to take on Ali in a highly publicized title match in 1975. The film follows the tumultuous highs and lows of sudden fame and Wepner’s life after his 15 minutes of stardom are up.
    The film was premiered at the Venice Film Festival and was recently screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in April. The film has received generally favorable reviews.
    The film also stars Elizabeth Moss, Naomi Watts, Jim Gaffigan and Ron Perlman and runs for 101 minutes. The 2017 film has won awards at the Toronto International Film Festival and Venice Film Festival. Tickets are $15; $10 for students. The Soundview Cinemas is located at 7 Soundview Market Place, Port Washington. For more information, visit www.goldcoastarts.org.

    SHARE
    Previous articleSales/Marketing Interns Wanted
    Elizabeth Johnson
    Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations. Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted "Best Community newspaper" several years in a row.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    Leave a Reply