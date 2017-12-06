Schumacher House Renovations Underway

New historically-accurate improvements made to halt further damage and preserve structure

Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and Council Member Lee Seeman are pleased to announce that the restoration of the Schumacher House is moving forward as historically-accurate siding was installed, making the structure more stable and watertight, as well as more visually appealing. The Schumacher House, which dates from around 1750, is located at Clinton G. Martin Park in New Hyde Park.

“The change in the exterior of the house is extraordinary,” said Supervisor Bosworth. “I am very pleased that this restoration project is moving forward and that we can see real results. We still have a long way to go, but we are on our way to returning this house to its original beauty.”

The addition of new siding is just one component of this current phase of restoration, which is aimed at stabilizing the structure after years of neglect and exposure to the elements. This work includes a new historically-accurate cedar roof and Yankee (copper) gutters and chimney reconstruction; new lightning protection, repairs to damaged framing, removal of asbestos; and the cleanup and removal of debris inside the structure. The most recent work also included adding special covers over the windows that will allow for ventilation, while also protecting the house. According to the town’s Public Works Department, that is overseeing the project, the house needs time to dry out before further work can be done. This could take up to a year.

“The installation of the siding makes a tremendous difference in the appearance of this historical house,” said Council Member Seeman. “Saving this house saves a part of our history and that is well worth while and I am hopeful that the house will become an educational tool for our schoolchildren to learn of the history of the town.”

The work was done by WGP Contracting, which has been working on renovations of the Schumacher House since January 2017.

The next phase of the project is to replace the exterior windows and shutters and moving into the restoration of the interior areas. This work will begin in early 2018.

The Schumacher House was originally located at the southeast intersection of Marcus Avenue and Lakeville Road. It was acquired along with significant additional acreage in the unincorporated area of the Town, as well as the Village of Lake Success by the Sperry Corporation in 1941 as part of the War effort. The house then served many uses and was called “the Sperry Guest House.” When the United Nations was formed, the first General Assembly began meeting in the main Sperry Building. At that time, the House served as a school for children of UN employees and members.

In 1952, the Sperry Corporation needed the area for additional parking and sold the house to Fred Schumacher, Jr., a member of a prominent local farming family. Mr. Schumacher had the house moved in one piece by truck approximately ½ mile east to its current location north of the intersection of Marcus Avenue and New Hyde Park Road. The property has since been incorporated into the Clinton G. Martin Park.

The Town Board of North Hempstead listed the Schumacher House as a local landmark on March 15, 2005. After more extensive research into the history of the house by the Town’s Planning Department, and with great support from the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) staff, the house attained listing on the State Register and was then listed on The National Register of Historic Places as the Cornell-Van Nostrand House on Aug. 28, 2007.