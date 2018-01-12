Schreiber Wrestlers Clean Up The Town

Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District teamed up with Schreiber High School wrestlers on Sunday, December 3, to make a clean sweep of the town.

The effort was a community clean-up that was initiated by Schreiber High School’s wrestling coach Anthony Schettino as part of a community service project for the students and was channeled to the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District (BID) through Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman De Giorgio.

“The clean-up was productive, the volunteers “earned their stripes”, and Port has once again benefited from residents who volunteered” stated Paul Oleksiw, President of the PW BID.

The Town of North Hempstead was extremely generous and provided the necessary equipment and supplies needed for the clean-up job.