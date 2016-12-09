Schreiber Students Commended For Excellence

Eighteen seniors from Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington were named Commended Students by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Congratulations to Emilia Charno, Joseph Clateman, Anna Cohen, Samantha D’Alonzo, Jeremy Ettlinger, Elias Feldman, Aaron Gindi, Jordan Greenblatt, Rhys Jackson, Adam Keltz, Dylan Langone, Joseph Levine, Michael Nachman, Victoria Pittard, Zachary Schor, Aaron Siff-Scherr, Brittany Taylor and Amanda Wong. These students are among 34,000 of the highest scorers on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test taken in 2015. “Commended Students represent the top five percent of more than 1.6 million students nationwide who entered the National Merit Scholarship competition,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kathleen Mooney. “Furthermore, these 18 students are also among the top academic achievers in their class. On behalf of the district, I congratulate and thank them and wish them continued success as they culminate their academic careers here and prepare for postsecondary education.”