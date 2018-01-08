Schreiber Soccer Awards

Several members of the Schreiber varsity boys soccer team won awards at the Nassau County High School Soccer Awards including Ryan Stevens, Savvas Christoforou, Iviko Gejadze, Jack Fridman, Warren Sanger and Evan Steigman.

Stevens won the All-County Award, was a senior team captain and a top scorer in Nassau County Class AA with 18 goals and five assists. He also received the Schreiber High School Senior Soccer Player of the Year Award and has the Schreiber High School record for most goals scored in a varsity season.

Christoforou received the All-County Honorable Mention Award, was a team captain and scored five goals and had six assists. Gejadze won the All-Conference Award, had nine goals and one assist throughout the season. Fridman received the All-Conference Award, was team captain and had three goals and one assist. Sanger won the All-Conference Award and had six assists. Steigman received the Scholar Athlete Award.

As a team, the Schreiber boys varsity soccer team received the Team Sportsmanship Award Class AA2 and AA4.