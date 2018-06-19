Schreiber Senior Wins National Merit Award

Paul D. Schreiber senior Julia Kim was recently awarded the National Merit John M. Stalnaker Memorial Scholarship, which is presented to one student in the entire nation who intends to pursue a major or career in science or mathematics.

“I am really excited to receive this award,” said Kim, who will attend Carnegie Melon this fall and likely major in neuroscience. “I am always learning new things and adapting to different situations. This, coupled with my interests, likely had to do with me winning this award.”

Kim had to complete a lengthy essay describing herself, her accomplishments and her aspirations for the future. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation created the award as a tribute to Stalnaker, its founding president and first chief executive officer. Stalnaker was also a renowned researcher and instructor in the field of psychology who taught at University of Chicago and University of Minnesota as well as at Princeton, Purdue and Stanford. In 1962, he was appointed by President John F. Kennedy to the Board of Foreign Scholarships, which supervised educational exchange programs under the Fulbright-Hays Act.

“To be the recipient of a scholarship named after a trailblazer in the area of psychological research and student opportunity is very impressive,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kathleen Mooney. “Julia is yet another example of a Schreiber student receiving recognition on the national stage. On behalf of the entire district, I congratulate Julia and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Approximately 1,000 distinguished high school seniors have won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by about 200 organizations. Most of these awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $500 to $10,000 per year.

“We are all immensely proud of Julia,” said Schreiber Principal Dr. Ira Pernick. “To be the sole recipient of this national award speaks volumes about her commitment to being the best at her studies and is a testament to her great character.”