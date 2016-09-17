Schreiber Athletics 2016 Hall Of Fame Inductees

Max Blank

Class Of 1966

Max Blank is among the elite runners in Schreiber history. He was a four-year runner in cross country and a three-year runner on the indoor and outdoor track and field teams. He was stellar on the cross country trails. Max was named All County and All State as an individual in his senior year and was part of the All County and All State Team his junior year. Max’s specialty was the half mile. He ran 1:56 in the NYS Championships on a cinder track. He ran in the mile relay invitational at the Penn Relays, which placed third, and was the North Shore Champion in the half mile in his senior year.

After fielding scholarship offers from Villanova and Georgetown, he chose Ball State University to run and pursue a teaching degree in physical education and biology. Max continued running in cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field. He would run anything from a quarter mile to three miles in competition. His team placed third in the NCAA Tournament. Max was given the Outstanding Athlete Award and Outstanding Physical Education Student Award in his senior year.

Max gave back in the classroom with a 43-year teaching career as part of the Indiana school system. Max resides in Indiana with his wife, Barbara, and has three children. We welcome Max back home and congratulate him on his induction to the Schreiber High School Athletics Hall of Fame.

James Dalimonte Jr.

Class Of 1984

Jim Dalimonte, Jr., was an outstanding three-sport athlete at Schreiber. He was a varsity athlete in football, bowling and baseball. As an All Conference quarterback in football, Jim led the 5-2-1 Vikings to one of their most successful seasons ever. As a varsity bowler, he was a coaches’ award winner on a team that went to the NY State Championships. It was on the baseball field that Jim earned most of his accolades. He was the pitcher and second baseman on a very talented baseball team.

In his junior year, he posted a team best E.R.A. of 2.25 In his senior year, he struck out 15 batters in a game on his way to becoming an Honorable Mention All County selection by the coaches in the county. Jim was the recipient of the Charles Hoines Award given to the team MVP. Jim went on to attend Widener University where he continued his baseball career. He was named outstanding freshman in the conference.

Jim continues to give back to his community through his continued involvement in PYA. He served six years on the executive board, four years as secretary and two years as president. Jim is proud to be a lifelong member of Port Washington where he lives with his wife of 21 years, Mariann, and their three children, Lyndsay, James and Amanda.

We congratulate Jim on his induction in the Schreiber High School Athletics Hall of Fame.

Nathaniel Francis

Class Of 2000

Nathaniel Francis was a two-sport standout athlete on the soccer and lacrosse fields. A leader on and off the field, he was a dynamic player of outstanding poise and skill. Nat was an All Conference and All County player in lacrosse. It was on the soccer field that Nat worked his magic as he led the Schreiber teams to huge success. He was named captain in his junior and senior years. In his senior year he was given All County, All State, All Region and All American honors.

He was Port Washington’s best soccer player, as well as New York State’s, as he was named Gatorade State Player of the Year. Nat played collegiate soccer at Penn State University where the team was ranked #2 in the country his freshman year. He received his Bachelor’s degree in economics while being named to the Dean’s List his senior year.

Nat is a case manager for Confidential Global Investigations (CGI). He lives in Maplewood, NJ, with his wife, Melissa, and 9-month-old son, Saxton.

We congratulate Nat on the honor of his induction in the Schreiber High School Athletics Hall of Fame.

Joseph Lynch

Class Of 1976

Joseph Lynch was an outstanding diver who brought notoriety to the sport to Schreiber High School. Joe was involved in a sport where he needed to practice and compete away from Port Washington, since Schreiber did not have a pool, Joe would have to see practices out of town. In the summer months he would train in Phoenix with Hall of Fame and Olympic diving coach, Dick Smith. His practices were five days a week, 8 hours a day. During the winter months he would practice three times a week at the Flushing YMCA. The hard work paid off as Joe represented Schreiber in the Junior Olympics. He placed second in the 1-meter dive. He was a first-place finisher in the 1-meter dive in the Brooklyn HS Championships. Joe continued to compete in diving at SUNY Farmingdale where he earned All American honors in the 3-meter dive and was the New York State Champion in the 3-meter dive his sophomore year.

Joe has three children, Joey, Brian, and Lauren, and lives in Port Washington with his wife, Terry. He considers this induction to be an honor and a privilege, and we congratulate Joe on his induction to the Schreiber Athletics Hall of Fame.

Pamela Montfort McDonough

Class Of 1974

In an era when organized girls sports was in its infancy, Pamela Montfort McDonough was involved in numerous sports and events showcasing athletic and leadership skills. She was a varsity field hockey player for two years and a four-year varsity lacrosse player. She was president of the Leaders Club and the Blue Team Sports Night captain. She was on the GAA (Girls Athletic Association) advisory board as a senior. In her senior year, she wrote articles on girls sports for the Port Washington News. Pam earned the highest honor in the GAA as a High Point Award winner her sophomore year and was the recipient of the Leaders Club Award.

Pam went on to receive her teaching degree in physical education from Springfield College and was a member of the lacrosse club. Upon graduation, she secured a teaching position in the Manhasset School District where she still continues today. Pam has coached field hockey, basketball, volleyball and lacrosse at Manhasset and continued to give to the youth of Port Washington in the PYA and PAL programs. She is most proud to be able to “pay it forward” for the education she received and to the community her family helped to establish years ago.

Pam is a proud charter member of Port’s Fire-Medics and was its first female president in 1982. She is a past co-president of the AAPW.

Pam lives in Port Washington and is the proud mom to Kelly and Erin.

We congratulate Pam on the honor of her induction to the Schreiber High School Athletics Hall of Fame.