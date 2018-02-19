Schreiber Artist Honored For Advanced Vision

Paul D. Schreiber High School’s Rachel Kim was one of only three Long Island high school students to receive the Juror’s Award by the LIU Post Art Department in its “Advanced Visions 14: High School Artists of Excellence” exhibit.

The exhibit, which ran at LIU Post throughout the months of December and January, recognizes the superior work of high school students in Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and Portfolio Preparation art programs in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The Juror’s Award recognizes outstanding artistic achievement in the areas of development of concept, method and form. Kim won the award for her oil painting “Mirrors” and was honored at the Advanced Visions 14 Reception on Jan. 24. Her art teacher is Miranda Best, who said Kim has worked hard to create several fine works of art.

“Being one of just three high school students [to be honored] on Long Island is a tremendous tribute,” said Port Washington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kathleen Mooney. “This award takes into account multiple facets of the artists’ work, including creating vision. We are proud of Rachel, and thank her and Ms. Best for their continuous contributions to our district’s fine arts program.”