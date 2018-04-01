School Issues Lacrosse Letter

At the March 13 Board of Education meeting the boys’ lacrosse team stood in silence for most of the meeting because head coach Isaac Neal was missing for two days of practices and some of the team’s scrimmages were canceled. Schreiber alumni and father to a player Jim Dalimonte explained that it was unfair the boys did not know what was going on with their coach and why their scrimmages were being canceled.

President of the Board of Education Karen Sloan stated that the school would respond at a later time. The school responded with a letter to the parents of the boys varsity lacrosse team from Director of Athletics Stephanie Joannon on March 14.

“I write to you today to advise you about some recent events that have come to the District’s attention that have raised significant concerns about student athlete safety and competition eligibility resulting from the manner in which practices have recently been handled by the District’s coaching staff,” wrote Joannon. “Specifically, the District has been advised that last weekend lacrosse practices were held off-site on multiple occasions without the knowledge or approval of the District, that on at least one occasion student athletes asked to leave class early to get to the off-site location on time, that transportation to and from the off-site locations was provided by student drivers without District and/or parental knowledge or permission, and that the practices took place without the necessary liability insurance coverage by the district being in place.”

The letter went on to explain that the issues placed the student athletes and staff at risk and potentially jeopardized the team’s competition eligibility.

“We are investigating in earnest both the extent of the issues involved and the potential impact such issues may have on student athlete eligibility,” wrote Joannon. “We expect to be able to share more information with you in the near future.”

The varsity boys’ lacrosse team has continued to play under the supervision and direction of the two assistant coaches and the school said the boys “never lost any playing time.”

“The safety and security of our students and staff is of paramount concern to the District,” wrote Joannon, who also detailed the school’s policies for travel and practices during a sports season.