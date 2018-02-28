Savoring The Satisfying Tastes Of The Town

Kiwanis International hosted the second annual Taste of The Towns at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Port Washington.

With more than 50 sponsors, the event was a feast for the senses. Live music welcomed the hundreds of attendees who came to hear excellent live music and enjoy catching up with friends and neighbors.

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and her husband Dr. Jay Bosworth were in attendance, as well as Town Clerk Wayne Wink and his family and Town Councilwomen Dina De Giorgio, Anna Kaplan and Sabereh Samet. Assemblyman Tony D’Urso and former Assemblywoman Michelle Schimel and her husband came, along with NYS Senator Elaine Phillips and her daughter.

Local villages were in attendance with Nora Haagenson, mayor of Baxter Estates and her husband Dr. William Haagenson, as well as numerous others too long to list.

Members of the Port Washington Police Department were present, as well as Mitch Schwartz of Millenium Software and the Port Chamber Co-president, along with Sue Metcalfe Sullivan, owner of the Salt Cave and Bill Gordon of Long Island Boat Rentals, just some of the many Port Washington Chamber and Manhasset Chamber members on hand.

This was the perfect venue for a rainy Sunday afternoon with hundreds of people stopping by. Key Club members from Schreiber High School were in attendance to help give directions, clean up and assist in any way possible.

This year, the lively culinary event attracted many seeking to sample scrumptious entrées from: Wings Plus, Uncle Guiseppe’s, O’Hara’s, Sullivan’s Quay, Wild Honey, Yummy Gyro, Toscanini, Wild Goose, Finn MacCools, Ayhan’s Shish-kebab, Villa Milano, North Shore Farms, Domenick’s Deli, and wine tastings from Vintage Grapes. The atmosphere was lively with the great music of local band, Porch Light LITE.

All proceeds from the event benefited children, families and the community.

Each year, the Kiwanis Club of Manhasset-Port Washington provides scholarships to local seniors, sends needy children to camp and promotes anti-drug and anti-bullying programs to further extend its commitment to the communities it serves.

The club donates Pediatric Trauma Kits for EMT services wherever there is a need for child-specific safety measures.

The event was coordinated by Dr. Kathy Levinson, former Lt. Governor of LI North division and Jeff Stone, Lt. Governor-elect and with the blessings of Fr. John of the Archangel Michael Church and the awesome assistance of Carl Lalena and many helpers. The event was a tremendous success.