Saur Secures Library Trustee Seat

Adrienne Saur has won the Port Washington Public Library trustee position for a five-year term beginning July 1.

After residents voted on April 10, Saur had 397 votes, while her opponent candidates Beth Horn and Matthew R. Straus had 227 and 189, respectively. There were six write-in votes.

“I have the experience, expertise and community spirit that can further the library’s mission as a center for community engagement, knowledge and personal enrichment,” Saur told the Port Washington News during her vie for the seat.

Saur is the organizer of 13 STEAM events with activities from professional organizations and student volunteers for families at the library and schools. She is also a professional trainer for grades kindergarten through 12, higher education and sales professionals on using new technologies and a mentor to many middle and high school student volunteers.

Along with Saur’s win, the library budget was passed with 770 voting yes and 68 voting no.

“We would like to take a moment to thank the voters of Port Washington for coming out to vote overwhelmingly in favor of our proposed budget for 2019-20,” said Library Director Keith Klang. “Our budget was a zero percent increase from our 2018-19 budget and represented a 1.24 percent tax levy decrease overall. The funding that goes towards our thought-provoking programs, substantial collection of materials and amazing staff are only possible because of your support. I’d also like to congratulate Adrienne Saur on her election to the library board of trustees. To reiterate the sentiments of our Board President, John O’Connell, we look forward to continuing to enhance the lives of our families, friends and the Port Washington community in the days and weeks to come.”