Sands Point Students Receive Buckley Awards

Two Sands Point student-athletes were recently awarded Buckley Country Day School Winter Athletic Awards. In all, 33 student-athletes from 11 basketball teams were honored and two of those award-winners were eighth grader William Simms, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the 7/8 Boys Blue basketball team, and William Davis, who earned the Bulldog Spirit Award for the 5/6 Boys Red basketball team.

“I am so proud of all of our student-athletes,” said Buckley Athletic Director Isaac Neal. “They practiced hard, competed in every game, and showed incredible sportsmanship throughout the season.”

The Buckley Country Day School is an independent, coeducational day school located at 2 IU Willets Rd., Roslyn. For more information, visit www.buckleycountryday.com.