Running For Reelection

My name is Patricia Bridges and I am running for re-election to the Port Washington Public Library Board of Trustees in the April 4 election.

I am a two-term Port Washington Public Library Board of Trustee member. I love the library and I suspect you do too. In my years of service on the board, the PWPL has held the annual tax levy under 2%, embarked on an amazing renovation of the children’s library and expanded services and programs. Our five-star library is a glowing example of superior management, excellent staff and well-thought-out strategy and board guidance. I am dedicated to the library and am committed to making it an even better place for the community.

My background has proven to be helpful to the board. I have over 15 years professional experience in marketing and technology in the corporate sector. The community needs a library board with a diverse set of skills. Close to 50% of our present board comes from the field of law, so my marketing, creative and technology expertise is a perfect complement. Much of the work of the library in the coming years hinges on adapting to fast-paced technology changes and more out of the box thinking to solve problems.

Today, out of the corporate work place, my husband and I are raising our family, and our children go to school in Port Washington. I own a small, local business—Bridges Pottery, where I spend time making and marketing my work.

I take my public service responsibilities seriously. I promise to continue to be as conscientious and hardworking for the community for the next term if elected. With your help I can be reelected to the Port Washington Public Library Board of Trustees.

Thank you for taking the time to read this letter about my candidacy. If you want to know more, visit www.bridgesfortrustee.com. Please support the library and vote for me on election day Tuesday, April 4.

—Patricia Bridges