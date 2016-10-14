Roslyn Trinity Co-Op Continues A Special Tradition

The Roslyn Trinity Cooperative Day School, which is celebrating its 65th Anniversary this year, continued one of its most storied traditions—the home visit—a practice that has attracted generations of families to the school and serves as a model for many educators. The home visit is an opportunity for students to meet their teachers at the student’s homes, where they are most comfortable.

It is a unique opportunity which begins the positive teacher-child relationship that flourishes throughout the school year. It is also one of the steps taken to help foster a positive separation experience for each child. During the visit, teachers and students read stories, do an art activity, look at family photos and meet the student’s family members and often their pets. The home visit begins a trusting relationship which creates a bond between home and school. This bond is a critical component for a child’s success in school.

Throughout the year, teachers and students build upon the home visit experience while focusing on a wide range of educational goals including: literacy, fine and gross motor skills, vocabulary development, math, science, writing, social studies and social-emotional learning. In the fall the children participate in a children’s yoga program, and during the winter the AileyDance Kids Residency Program is added to the curriculum.

To learn more about the co-op and its high quality programs for ages 2 through 5 or to take a tour, contact Director Lindi Nubel at 516-621-3380 or visit www.roslyntrinityco-op.org.

—Submitted by Roslyn Trinity