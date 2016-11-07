Rose Marie Sica

Rose Marie (Rosie) Sica of Port Washington, New York, died peacefully on Nov. 4. She is survived by her sister Jane Marie (Mary) Holm, brother Nicholas Sica, sister-in-law Christine Sica and brother-in-law Reinhard (Henry) Holm.

She is preceded in death by her sisters Virginia Galasieski and Josephine Jalbert. She is also survived by four nephews and spouses and seven grandnieces and nephews: Edmond Jalbert (wife Amy; children Joseph, Matthew, Reuben and Leon); Thomas (Ray) Jalbert (and Donna (Tessa) Gaines); Robert Holm (wife Karen; children Carly, Eric and Bernadette) and Nicholas J. Sica.

Rosie was a loving sister and aunt to all. She was born and raised in Port Washington, New York and was a member of the Port Washington Columbiettes for many years. Professionally, Rosie spent the majority of her career (over 37 years) working for the New York Telephone Company as a senior customer service representative. She went on to work for Publishers Clearing House before retiring. The Roman Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter of Alcantara Roman Catholic Church, 1321 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington, New York. Burial will follow at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood, 111 Old Country Road, Westbury, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosie’s name are welcome to the National Parkinson Foundation.