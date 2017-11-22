Road Closures On Thanksgiving Day

The annual Port Washington Thanksgiving Day Run (also known as the Turkey Trot) will take place Thursday morning, November 23rd.

The roads along the following route will be closed at 8:00 am. They will begin to open at about 9:30am. All roads will repoen at about 10:30am.

– The race begins on Manorhaven Blvd at Edgewood Road.

– Continues onto Cow Neck Rd.

– Then south onto Middle Neck Rd and Port Washington Blvd.

– Turning onto Sandy Hollow Rd to Harbor Rd.

– Then back north onto Shore Rd.

– And finally back onto Manorhaven Blvd.

Also note Shore Road northbound will be closed at Central Drive by Baxter Pond Park.

Furthermore, all residents north of Manorhaven Blvd. and Cow Neck Rd. (Sands Point and Manorhaven) will be unable to travel south during the road closures.

You can review this info at NorthShoreAlert.org.

– Submitted by Peter Forman, Commissioner, Port Washington-Manhasset Office of Emergency Management