Ribbon Cut At Tori’s Place Ear Piercing Studio

Valentina Hartman has done it a

gain, with the grand opening of Tori’s Place on Friday, Jan. 19. The studio has been fully renovated and is the place to go for ear piercings.

The shop is named after her daughter Tori and has evolved from a wonderful child-friendly hair salon that provided manicures and children’s parties to an ear piercing studio done by appointment.

From a young age, Hartman had a natural talent for makeup and hair; for her it is an art. Right after high school, she entered cosmetology school and eventually pursued the dream of opening her own business. Unable to secure a loan, she used her credit cards, hard work and her mother’s help to accomplish her goal. For years now, she has been running a flourishing family business. After years on her feet, she has decided to retire from hair to focus on the ear piercing side of the business to provide a clean safe place for anyone to get a piercing.

Hartman has been piercing ears since 1991 and has an exceptional reputation. At Tori’s Place, instruments are used one time and both ears are pierced at the same time in a safe and sterile setting with a licensed staff.

“The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of one of its members, Tori’s Place Ear Piercing Studio, located at 10 Willowdale Ave.,” said Bobby Polay, of the Port Washington Chamber. “Chamber members were joined by BID representatives, Town Clerk Wayne Wink and friends and family of owner Valentina Hartman. Everyone participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony. Ms. Hartman transformed the space from a hair salon to a beautiful pink, white and crystal interior that is welcoming and sparkling.”

All who attended wished her much success and toured the spotless studio. The people who attended the grand opening included Mariann Dalimonte (BID and chamber), Bobbie Polay (chamber), Maria Giraldo (mother), Valentina Hartman (owner), Town Clerk Wayne Wink, Beth Fiore (GRPHXstudio and chamber) and Victoria Slavik (sister), Diane Chagoll (Dime Community Bank and chamber), Kathy Levinson (Coldwell Banker and chamber), Elizabeth Johnson (Port Washington News), Mitch Schwartz (Millenium Software and chamber), Jeff Stone (Coldwell Banker and chamber), Victoria Yokemick (daughter),

David Heller (Golden Hands Therapies and chamber), Michael Hartman (husband), and Jerry Rudnick (Kiwanis and chamber).

The town clerk presented Hartman with a Proclamation to commemorate the occasion.

To get more information about Tori’s Place, visit www.torisplace.com or call 516-767-7672.