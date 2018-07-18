Residents Receive Honors From LI Lutheran

Long Island Lutheran Middle and High School recognized the achievements of its outstanding students at its annual honors banquet held in June at the Fox Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. Among those honored were Port Washington residents Jasmine Cibants, Lindsey Pollicino and Arielis Vazquez.

Pollicino and Vazquez received National Honor Society awards. Membership in the LuHi Chapter of the National Honor Society is granted to those students who have been highly rated by faculty members in the areas of character, leadership and service, and who have an 85 or better cumulative average. In the fall, Pollicino will attend Fairfield University and Vazquez will attend Temple University.

Vazquez also received a Star Honor Roll award, which is presented to seniors who maintain a 90 percent or higher grade point average throughout every quarter of their high school careers. Vazquez also received a Primus award, which is presented to students with the highest contributions and/or achievement in the areas of academics, athletics, co-curricular or student life. The Student Life Primus Award recognizes Vazquez’s high standards of values and citizenship and her ability to serve as a positive role model for her peers. She also received a Department award and Co-curricular award. The Visual Arts Department award honors her achievements in every area of Lutheran High Visual Arts course offerings. Vazquez’s Legenda award recognizes her dedication to Legenda and the Yearbook Club.

Cibants’s Grade Six Citizenship award honors her achievements in every area of Lutheran Middle School citizenship. This award also recognizes her for her ability to lead by example and serve as a positive role model for her peers.

Located on a 32-acre campus in Brookville, Long Island Lutheran Middle and High School is a Christ-centered, college-preparatory school whose mission is to educate its students in body, mind and spirit. Recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a “School of Excellence,” it serves 500 students in grades six through 12.