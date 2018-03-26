Residents Forward Celebrates 50 Years

1 of 7

Leonard’s Palazzo was filled with Residents Forward members, local officials and community members ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Residents Forward, formerly Residents For A More Beautiful Port Washington, and honorees Dan Donatelli, Betsy Liegey and Michelle Shain on March 16 at the “New Heights” gala. Residents enjoyed an evening of cocktails, dinner and dancing as they celebrated the environmental action group created 50 years ago by a small group of concerned citizens who gathered over coffee to discuss the state of the Port Washington community.