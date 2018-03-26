Residents Forward Celebrates 50 Years

By
Port News Staff
-
0
9

Leonard’s Palazzo was filled with Residents Forward members, local officials and community members ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Residents Forward, formerly Residents For A More Beautiful Port Washington, and honorees Dan Donatelli, Betsy Liegey and Michelle Shain on March 16 at the “New Heights” gala. Residents enjoyed an evening of cocktails, dinner and dancing as they celebrated the environmental action group created 50 years ago by a small group of concerned citizens who gathered over coffee to discuss the state of the Port Washington community.

SHARE
Previous articlePort Crisis Relief Team Installs Smoke Alarms
Port News Staff
Port Washington News has served the areas of Port Washington, Sands Point, Baxter Estates, Flower Hill, Port Washington North, Beacon Hill and Manorhaven since 1903, serving as a trusted source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply