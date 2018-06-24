Residents Forward Calls For Artists

With three murals already painted on Main Street, Residents Forward is calling for local artists to paint the wall of Carlo’s Pizza for their fourth mural. Artists that live or work in Port Washington can submit their artwork related to the theme, “Painting History,” by July 15 to be evaluated by representatives from Residents Forward, HEARTS and the Cow Neck Historical Society.

“This mural design contest is intended to spotlight Port Washington’s very rich and talented local arts community,” said Residents Forward executive director Mindy Germain. “Like a fine jewel, Port Washington has many facets that make it special. The premise behind the Port Washington Mural Project is to uncover another dimension of our community with each wall.”

The first two murals that painted the street were the “Welcome To…” and “Sunset” murals painted on the walls of Ressa Realty and Wright Music in June of 2017. The third mural, sponsored by Delux Transportation, was recently unveiled on June 2 with the “Remember the Unforgettable” theme.

“The theme “Painting History” was chosen to celebrate the many generations that lived and worked here,” Germain said. “We are fortunate to have the resources of the Cow Neck Historical Society and the Port Washington Public Library to draw from. The inspiration for artists is endless—from the Native Americans and Revolutionary history to the sand miners and clam diggers to the history of aviation and the Gold Coast era. We can’t wait to see what our community comes up with.”

Germain explained that the wall’s building itself has a meaningful history, stating that the Logan family built it in the 1930s using donkeys to dig out the basement. The building once housed “Logan’s Seashell Bar and Grill,” and the original sign, which will be restored as part of the project, is still on the building.

The presenting sponsor of the “Painting History” mural is Port Washington HEARTS, an independent grassroots nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich the arts in Port Washington. The sponsorship is supported by a donation from HEARTS founder and chairman Damon Gersh and his wife, award-winning painter Rachelle Krieger.

“Rachelle and I are very proud to be co-sponsoring this mural that will celebrate Port Washington’s incredible history,” Gersh said. “We’re excited to see Residents Forward and HEARTS partnering together to help create another beautiful public art project to be enjoyed by the entire community.”

Artists can submit their artwork for the contest at www.pwresidents.org.