Residents For A More Beautiful Port Pay Tribute To Donatelli

After serving for nearly 20 years as copresident of Residents for a More Beautiful Port Washington, local resident Dan Donatelli recently resigned as he assumes his new responsibilities on the Town of North Hempstead Board of Zoning Appeals.

1 of 4
From left: Officers and board members Bonnie Doran, Rick Krainin, Curt Trinko, Mindy Germain and Jennifer Rimmer present Dan Donatelli (center) with a plaque.
Town Department of Emergency Management’s Matt Temares, Town Clerk Wayne Wink, Dan Donatelli, County Leg. Delia DeRiggi-Whitton and Village of Flower Hill Trustee Brian Herrington
Residents board and staff sing a Dan-tailored version of “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.”
The Donatelli family Alex, Marco, Dan and Lisa.

Residents held a tribute to Donatelli at Ayhan’s Mediterannean Marketplace on Sept. 29. Donatelli and his family were joined by the community and many of group’s officers and board members, elected officials and community leaders.

Laurie Courage, who served as Residents vice president of Environmental Education since 2012, succeeded Donatelli as Residents co-president. For information about Residents for a More Beautiful Port Washington, call 516-767-9151 or visit www.pwresidents.org.

