Research Ambassador

JDRF, a nonprofit dedicated to funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, has a sneaker campaign with Stop & Shop for two weeks, customers will have the opportunity to donate to JDRF at checkout from Feb. 12 to Feb. 26. This campaign raises a significant amount of money for research. T1D can occur at any age, but is most commonly diagnosed from infancy to people in their late 30s. If a person is diagnosed with T1D, their pancreas produces little to no insulin and the body’s immune system destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.

Those diagnosed with T1D must inject insulin several times every day or continually infuse insulin through a pump, as well as manage their diet and exercise habits. Youth Ambassador Adam Jackman has been working with Paul Gallo, Port store manager, and thanked the staff for their efforts to promote the sneaker campaign.