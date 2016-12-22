Renovation Of 225 Main Street Almost Done

Construction work at 225 Main St., the site of Port Counseling Center across from The Landmark, is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Port Counseling Center, a division of Long Beach Reach, Inc. and a nonprofit substance abuse treatment center, has been providing services to Port residents and those in nearby communities since 1970. The complete interior renovation will add necessary space for counseling services provided by experienced psychologists, social workers and mental health counselors and a nurse practitioner for clients of all ages—children, adolescents and adults—suffering from drug and chemical dependency. Services are also provided to family members impacted by the drug and alcohol dependency of a loved one. Counseling services are available in English and Spanish and vocational and psychiatric services are also provided. During the construction period clients are being seen at 938 Port Washington Blvd.

The exterior charm of the Victorian building will be maintained and enhanced by landscaping and newly planted trees with parking. As far back as the 1920s the house was home to child care and health related services. During the Great Depression, food and clothing were distributed at the building. The rise of drug abuse among young people in the 1960s called for the formation of a teen center which was founded in 1970 for counseling and recreation. It was called Port Alert, but in 1982, the name was changed to the present Port Counseling Center, which continues the tradition of public service, now greatly enhanced.

In 2013, the center merged with Long Beach Reach, a multi-service community-based nonprofit treatment center. Dr. Joseph Smith, executive director, said, “Capital financing provided by New York State Office of Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services and project management through the New York State Dormitory Authority will result in the newly renovated and expanded building enabling all of us at the center to provide a warm and inviting environment for individuals and families in Port Washington and surrounding communities suffering from the effects of drug and alcohol dependency. A modest sliding fee scale and acceptance of Medicaid and insurance ensures the availability of professional services to all residents regardless of the ability to pay.”