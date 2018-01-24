Registration Open For HEARTS Peter Pan Jr.

HEARTS of Port Washington program named Curtains Up, an after school musical theatre program for fourth and fifth graders, is back for another exciting main stage performance of Peter Pan Jr. Online registration for the musical is open until Jan. 30 to all current fourth and fifth grade students in the Port Washington School District at no cost.

Program size is limited and registration is on a first come, first served basis with a maximum of 80 participants. Due to an overwhelming response, priority will be given to fifth grade students. Auditions will be held on Feb. 28 at 3:30 p.m. in the Salem gym/auditorium, rehearsals begin March 26 and the performances will be on June 15 at 7 p.m. and 16 at 2 p.m. Rehearsals will be Monday, Tuesday and Thursday with some Wednesday and Friday rehearsals from 3:30 to 5:15 p.m. and will take place in the Salem Elementary School Auditorium; no transportation will be provided. There is no fee to participate and not every child will be required to be at every rehearsal. A comprehensive rehearsal schedule will be sent out in early March before the first rehearsal.

To register, visit www.heartspw.org.