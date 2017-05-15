Rachel Record Named Volunteer Of The Year

Port Washington resident Rachel Record was selected as the District Volunteer Of The Year in the adult category in a statewide competition by the New York State Health Facilities Association (NYSHFA).

Record works as a volunteer to the Sands Point Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Record was presented with a personalized district award plaque on Friday, April 28, at the Sands Point Center.

The Sands Point Center For Health & Rehabilitation is a healthcare resource for individuals who require shortterm skilled nursing care and require physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, pulmonary, cardiac rehabilitations or myriad of medical services.

The Director of Therapeutic Recreation at the Sands Point Center for Health and Rehabilitation Karen Tobach said, “We are proud of all our volunteers and when one stands out and shines as she does, it gives us all such great pleasure to publicly bestow awards and share these moments with her family and ours.”

The contest was based on essays submitted by facilities statewide regarding “the volunteers that make a difference.” Record was recognized for her smiling face, her enthusiasm and eager participation helping residents at the bingo and the arts and crafts activities three afternoons a week. She shows love and affection towards the residents she helps and the staff who freely interact with her. Record makes a difference every day she is at the center.

The annual Volunteer of the Year Awards program recognizes outstanding volunteers serving in NYSHFA member skilled nursing facilities. The categories include young adult, adult, group and spiritual guidance.