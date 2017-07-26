Quails To Combat Ticks In North Hempstead

If you have been following the Town of North Hempstead efforts to combat the growing problem of ticks with the natural solution of releasing quails, July 26 was the day the quails were released.

Over a thousand people watched North Hempstead’s quails hatch live on NHTV’s Quail Cam and now, after spending over a month maturing in Suffolk County, the quails are ready to fulfill their destiny. They are the Town of North Hempstead’s secret weapon in combating ticks.

Supervisor Judi Bosworth and Eric Powers of Your Connection to Nature and town officials were onhand at the Hempstead Harbor Trail on July 26 to cheer on the North Hempstead’s quails as they are released into the wild.