Quails To Combat Ticks In North Hempstead

By Elizabeth Johnson -
If you have been following the Town of North Hempstead efforts to combat the growing problem of ticks with the natural solution of releasing quails, July 26 was the day the quails were released.

Over a thousand people watched North Hempstead’s quails hatch live on NHTV’s Quail Cam and now, after spending over a month maturing in Suffolk County, the quails are ready to fulfill their destiny. They are the Town of North Hempstead’s secret weapon in combating ticks.

Supervisor Judi Bosworth and Eric Powers of Your Connection to Nature and town officials were onhand at the Hempstead Harbor Trail on July 26 to cheer on the North Hempstead’s quails as they are released into the wild.

Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations. Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted "Best Community newspaper" several years in a row.

