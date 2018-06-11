PYA’s 20th Annual Golf Outing Another Success

1 of 3

On Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, after a rain-out two weeks earlier, Port Washington Youth Activities held the 20th annual Marty Rybecky Memorial Golf Outing, once again at the Village Club of Sands Point. For the 19th year in a row, the event was presented by Finn MacCool’s restaurant through the gracious generosity of proprietor Connie O’Reilly.

The Rybecky Memorial is so named for a longtime PYA volunteer coach, officer, director, and Hall-of-Famer who passed away some years ago. An avid golfer who introduced the game to his four sons, Marty’s love for the game and the youth of Port Washington embodies the fun of the festive event that bears his name.

76 golfers and more than 90 sponsors led the way to PYA’s largest fund-raising event of the fall. The golfers enjoyed an exciting chipping contest run by PYA director Jimmy Cosolito and competitive longest drive, “beat the pro,” and the ever-present “closest to the pin” challenges.

Scoring and golf skills category winners were as follows.

Low Gross Foursome (and winner of the coveted Marty Rybecky Trophy): Jim Smithwick, Kealon O’Reilly, Billy Davis, and John Oldak – 65

Low Net Foursome: Julius Picardi, Tony Moschella, Paul Slaney, and Rob Womack – 69

Low Gross Individual: Men – Kealon O’Reilly – 69; Women – Kathy Doughty – 87

Low Net Individual: Men – Evan Markowitz – 71; Women – Debbie Benjamin – 78

Closet To the Pin on Hole #7: Men – Kealon O’Reilly

Longest Drive on Hole #1: Men – Nick DeMeo, Jr.; Women – Georgette Schnitzer

Most Honest Golfer – Eddie Conlon – A few strokes over par

At the conclusion of the 18-hole tournament, all golfers retired to Finn MacCool’s for the dinner and prize portion of the outing. The camaraderie of the day was enhanced not only by the fine food and excellent service of the restaurant, but also the fabulous awards, raffles, and silent auctions. These included consumer electronics, golf equipment, and gift certificates for local restaurants and golf foursomes at prestigious private clubs on Long Island.

In his summary of the results of another job well done by the PYA Golf Committee, Chairman Nick DeMeo thanked not only the participants and sponsors, but in addition gave special mention to Connie O’Reilly, as well as the staff at Finn MacCool’s. DeMeo also praised the Village Club for staging the well-run tournament.

“Once again, the outing was another success with great weather for the make-up date, and the consideration, promotional efforts, enthusiasm, and overall great job put forth by the staff at the Village Club,” DeMeo said. “We look forward to another great time next year as we mark our calendars for our 21st Annual PYA Golf Outing on Columbus Day, Oct. 8, 2018.” DeMeo wrapped up the evening by recommending all to “Get your foursomes in now.”

PYA is a not for profit 501(c)(3) Better Business Bureau Approved Charitable Organization whose purpose is to promote the exemplary development of local youth through the participation in sport. PYA teaches teamwork and individual responsibility in an atmosphere of respect and sportsmanship. While PYA places emphasis on the development of sports skills, its primary mission is to develop character and an understanding of how participation in sporting events can prepare one for success in all endeavors.