PYA Walk Of Legends Campaign Ends Soon

Port Washington Youth Activities (PYA), the longest-standing and largest youth sports program for the diverse neighborhoods of Port Washington, hopes to surpass 200 bricks sold for their capital campaign to create a new walkway at PYA’s Lions Field Facility. The last day to purchase a brick for the first installation in the spring is Jan. 15.

The Walk of Legends will be a brick path that connects the main parking lot to the field complex, eventually replacing the existing paved paths. The walkway will both memorialize the families and supporters of PYA, and beautify the Lions Field facility. The initial pathway, spearheaded by the success of the inaugural Harvey Cohen Legends Lacrosse Tournament last June, will extend approximately 200 feet, feature a newly gated entry and allow PYA to install Wi-Fi service at Lions Field. For the capital campaign, the bricks may be purchased and custom engraved with messages of donors who wish to celebrate their family, congratulate a team for a great season, show coach appreciation, honor PYA alumni and more.

“With the expansion of programs and the increase in athletes at PYA, the Walk of Legends is a perfect opportunity to improve our facilities and further engage our community,” said PYA Executive Director Brandon Kurz.

There are gold and silver packages available for purchase. Bricks can be ordered at www.pyasports.org/buyabrick.