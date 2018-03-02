    PW Democratic Club Presents Pathways To Advocacy

    The Port Washington Democratic Club Presents

    Pathways To Advocacy on Thursday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Diwan Restaurant (upstairs) 37 Shore Road in Port Washington

    www.pwdems.com

    www.facebook.com/pwdems

    pwdems@gmail.com

    International Women’s Day has been celebrated in different ways since the early 20th century. It has become a day to honor the social, economic, cultural and political achievements women have made around the globe.

    The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. The Port Washington Democratic Club is hosting a panel with inspirational local women who have pushed all boundaries to serve their community.

    The discussion covers their paths to advocacy, the obstacles they face as women, and their visions for the future.

    Panel Guests include

    Marjory D. Fisher, JD
Associate Vice President
Title IX Coordinator
Office of University Life
Columbia University
    Jean Kelly
Executive Director
(INN) Interfaith Nutrition Network

Robin Sigman
Board Member
Planned Parenthood

    All members and new members welcome!

