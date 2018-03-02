PW Democratic Club Presents Pathways To Advocacy

The Port Washington Democratic Club Presents

Pathways To Advocacy on Thursday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Diwan Restaurant (upstairs) 37 Shore Road in Port Washington

International Women’s Day has been celebrated in different ways since the early 20th century. It has become a day to honor the social, economic, cultural and political achievements women have made around the globe.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. The Port Washington Democratic Club is hosting a panel with inspirational local women who have pushed all boundaries to serve their community.

The discussion covers their paths to advocacy, the obstacles they face as women, and their visions for the future.

Panel Guests include

Marjory D. Fisher, JD Associate Vice President Title IX Coordinator Office of University Life Columbia University

Jean Kelly Executive Director (INN) Interfaith Nutrition Network Robin Sigman Board Member Planned Parenthood

