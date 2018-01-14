Town of North Hempstead Receiver of Taxes Charles Berman invites residents to attend an upcoming property assessment grievance workshop. Berman will review the property assessment and grievance processes and explain how to fill out the grievance application (on paper or online). Applications will be available on site for your convenience. If possible, bring your Notice of Tentative Assessment for 2019-2020 (issued by the Nassau County Department of Assessment and available online on Jan. 2, 2018).

If you pay taxes on property in Nassau County, you have the right to appeal your property’s annual assessment set by the Nassau County Department of Assessment on Jan. 2, 2018 (Taxable Status Date). You do not need to use an attorney to file a grievance; property owners may file on their own. The Application for Correction of Property Tax Assessment should be submitted to the Nassau County Assessment Review Commission only during the filing period Jan. 2 through March 1, 2018.

Dates, times and locations for the Town of North Hempstead Property Assessment Grievance Workshops are:

• Wednesday, Jan. 17, 7 to 9 p.m., Manhasset Public Library, 30 Onderdonk Ave., Manhasset

• Thursday, Jan. 18, 7 to 8:45 p.m., Village Hall, 494 Willis Ave., 3rd Floor, Williston Park

• Tuesday, Jan. 23, 6:45 to 8:45 p.m., Hillside Public Library, 155 Lakeville Rd., New Hyde Park

• Wednesday, Jan. 24, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Ahavat Shalom Synagogue, 130 Cutter Mill Rd., Great Neck

• Thursday, Jan. 25, 1 to 3 p.m., Bryant Library, 2 Paper Mill Rd., Roslyn

• Monday, Jan. 29, 6:45 to 8:45 p.m., Westbury Memorial Public Library, 445 Jefferson St., Westbury

• Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2 to 4 p.m., Great Neck Public Library, 159 Bayview Ave., Great Neck

• Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2 to 4 p.m., Manhasset Public Library, 30 Onderdonk Ave., Manhasset

• Thursday, Feb. 1, 7 to 9 p.m., Shelter Rock Public Library, 165 Searingtown Rd., Albertson

• Thursday, Feb. 15, 7 to 9 p.m., Port Washington Public Library, 1 Library Dr., Port Washington