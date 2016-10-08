Pride In Port Dinner Dance

A Great End to a Great Event

After all of the day’s events that took place during the 28th annual Pride in Port celebration on Sept. 24, the committee threw a party for nearly 300 people.

The Polish-American Hall was filled to capacity with attendees including community leaders, representatives from many organizations, family and friends of Hall of Fame honorees Max Blank, James Dalimonte, Nathaniel Francis, Joseph Lynch and Pamela Monfort McDonough, parade Grand Marshal Fred Falconer and a tribute to long-standing Pride in Port committee chair, Sal Zimbardi, who passed away last year. But the greatest turnout of over 70 guests came to celebrate being chosen as the 2016 Community Honorees: members of Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA), the union that provides custodial, maintenance and transportation services to the Port Washington School District.

Dozens of sponsors and restaurants that donated trays of delicious food helped offset the cost of the event. Proceeds from the dinner dance are given to graduating seniors as scholarships at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

The Pride in Port committee wishes to thank the generosity of its sponsors and restaurants, as well as everyone who helped make the event possible and the most successful ever!