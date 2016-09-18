Pride In Port 2016 Sponsors

The Pride in Port committee wishes to thank the sponsors who make this great community event possible.

DIAMOND ANGEL

The Peter & Jeri Dejana Family Foundation

GOLDEN ANGEL

Precision Work, Inc.

ANGEL

Pierce Coach Lines

BENEFACTOR

Anton Media Group
Blank Slate Media
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

PATRON

Craft Beer Cellar
Joseph D’Alonzo and Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio
S.F. Falconer’s Florist
Austin F. Knowles Funeral Home
Port Washington Dental, Dr. Sultan Salem
Port Washington Fire Department

FRIENDS

Campbell’s Carpets
Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton
Gino’s of Port Washington
Dr. Sanford Katims
Lion’s Club of Port Washington
Polish-American Cultural Association
Roslyn Savings Bank
Sons of Italy John M. Marino No. 1389
Sylvan of Port Washington
Wright Music
Zimbardi Financial Group

SUPPORTERS

Ahyan’s Shish Kebab Restaurants
Knights of Columbus and Columbiettes

CONTRIBUTORS

Dr. William and Mayor Nora Haagenson
Joy Products
JTX Nails
N2 Design + Architecture

