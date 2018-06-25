Port Welcomes Orangetheory Fitness

Port residents searching for a one-hour fitness solution close to home can look no further as Orangetheory Fitness has officially opened its doors to the community. While the heart-rate monitored training center held a soft opening on May 23, the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the gym on June 13, officially welcoming Orangetheory Fitness to Port.

“It’s been crazy, but it’s been great having everyone come in,” said studio manager Sarah Kutzma of the last few weeks the gym has been open. “Everyone seems like they love the workout, which makes me so happy because it’s something that I love that I can pass on to everyone as well.”

Orangetheory Fitness utilizes heart-rate monitored training designed to keep heart rates in a target zone that stimulates metabolism and increases energy, allowing clients to burn 500 to 1,000 calories per workout. Clients can see their heart rates go through five different color-coded zones throughout the classes.

Professional coaches lead the hour-long full-body workouts each day. With 30 clients per class, the workouts will be designed with either endurance, strength and power style routines, but each will have a cardio component.

“It’s been awesome seeing all the members come in, thinking that maybe they can’t do it, taking the class and getting through it all and coming out and being like, ‘oh I’m so happy I did it’ and being all excited,” said Kutzma.

Kutzma explained that Orangetheory Fitness tries to be as accessible as possible, offering classes beginning at 5 a.m. for commuters who need to make the train and an Orangetheory Fitness app available on both IOS and Android devices for quick and easy class sign up or cancellation.

Orangetheory Fitness is located at 1013 Port Washington Blvd. For more information or to sign up, call 516-302-4044 or visit www.port-washington.orangetheoryfitness.com.