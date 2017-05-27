Port Washington’s 27th Annual HarborFest

1 of 4

HarborFest Dock Day and Craft Festival, presented by the Town Of North Hempstead and the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, takes place on Sunday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the town dock and lower Main Street in Port Washington. Free parking and free trolley and shuttle buses from the Long Island Rail Road station and Manorhaven Park are available.

The event celebrates the nautical heritage on the waterfront of beautiful Manhasset Bay, while enhancing public awareness of the need to protect and preserve this precious asset. Admission is free.

Schedule of Events:

• Craft Show, 90-plus vendors

• Sails aboard the schooner Soundwaters: 12, 2 and 4 p.m.

• Historic and scenic cruises around Manhasset Bay

• Fire boat demonstrations

• Nautical singers and entertainment at the tugboat:

10:15 a.m. Harmony Sky

11 a.m. Stout Nautical Singers

12 p.m. World Taekwondo Demonstration

12:30 p.m. Stout Nautical Singers

1:30 p.m. Wright Brothers Ukelele Duo

2 p.m. Red Stocking Revue Preview Performances

3:30 p.m. Stout Nautical Singers

• Children’s Fun Park: games, mini train, crafts, sports, science fun

• Family Fun Stage & Talent Show:

10 a.m. Mrs. Meltzer’s kindergarten class says The Pledge of Allegiance and sings “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” and “America the Beautiful”

10:10 a.m. Sarah Mannix sings “The Star-Spangled Banner”

10:15 a.m. “Talented Kids of Port Washington” show

12:15 p.m. Bach to Rock performances

12:45 p.m. Olga Berest Dance Studio performers

1:15 p.m. Voice Academy performances

1:45 p.m. Danceworks Studio performers

2:15 p.m. Shining Studios selections from Spelling Bee

3:15 p.m. Bands of HarborFest presented by iSchool of Music

• Opening Of The Treasure Chest:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Enviro-Expo

• Art In The Park Booths and Workshops:

12 p.m. Clay Workshop for Children ages 6-12

1:30 p.m. Plein Air (Outdoor) Painting

All Day: Button Making

• Model Boat Regatta at Baxter’s Pond, first race at 10 a.m.

• New Nautical Exhibit In Tugboat Museum: “The Real Port Washington”

• PAL basketball and baseball

• Free tours of Manhasset Bay Yacht Club (Travel By Launch)

• Fabulous Food Court with “A Taste Of Port Washington”

• Merchant And organization booths and exhibits

• Kayaking And Paddle Boarding

• Free Reusable Tote Bags for first 2,000 visitors

• Much more.

Saturday, June 3: Sunset Sail aboard the SoundWaters, 6–8 p.m.

Admiral Sponsor:

Anton Media Group

Sponsors:

Apple & Eve, Anthony’s World of Floors, Atlantic Outfitters, Austin F. Knowles Inc. Funeral Homes, Baxter’s Pond Foundation, Bendix Engineering, Blank Slate Media, Blue Ribbon Travel, Camp Jacobson, Center Island Contracting, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Dance Arts Centre, Danceworks NY, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, Diane’s Place Hair Salon, Dime Community Bank, Dolphin Bookshop, Falun Dafa Exercises, the Greater Port Washington BID, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, Happy Montessori School, Healthy Kids Pediatrics, Hilton Garden Inn, Home Run Electric, I Love Hearing, In Focus Eyewear, InForm Fitness, Knights of Columbus , Laffey Real Estate, LASIK Vision Institute, Little Smiles of Port Washington, LI Boat Rentals, Madison Taxi/Manorhaven Taxi/Port Washington Taxi, Manhasset Bay Yacht Club, Nautical Advisory Council of the PW Public Library, Newsday Home Delivery, Newsday Media Group, North Shore Yacht Club, Port Washington Calendar, Port Washington Federal Credit Union, Port Washington Public Library Foundation—Tepper Intergenerational Program, Port Washington Water Taxi, Port Washington Yacht Club, Renewal by Anderson, Roslyn Savings Bank – a Division of NYCB, Dr. Glen Ruben & Dr. Alec Ganci, Sandata Technologies, Sands Point Conservancy, Sherwin-Williams, St. Francis HospitalStrong’s Marine, Sylvan Learning Center, Tiny Sparkles Pediatric Dentistry, Toms Point Marina and the Port Washington Police Benevolent Association.

Special Thanks:

The Art Guild, Ayhan’s Mediterranean Marketplace, CancerCare’s “Red Stocking Revue,” Grassroots Environmental Education, Nassau County, North Shore Vision—Dr. Scott Weil, Panera Bread, the Parent Resource Center, the Port Washington Fire Department, the Port Washington Police District, the Port Washington Water Pollution Control District, The Schmear Bakery and Market, Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman Dina DeGiorgio, Town of North Hempstead Highway Dept., Town of North Hempstead Dept. of Parks and Recreation, North Hempstead Office of Sustainability, and the Village of Baxter Estates.