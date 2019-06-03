Port Washington, Water Your Concerns?

As topics about water quality and emerging contaminants continue to enter the Long Island news cycle, the Port Washington Water District (PWWD) has created an opportunity for the community to learn more about these important topics and ask questions directly to their water providers. The event—which will be held at the Protection Fire Engine Company, located at 14 South Washington St., on June 5, at 7 p.m.—will allow interested residents to learn more about topics including water quality, infrastructure upgrades, emerging contaminants, water conservation and much more.

“We are proud and confident in the water and service we provide, and we think it is important for our residents to understand why,” said Port Washington Water District Board Chairman David Brackett. “Complete and open transparency is a guiding principle of ours so we wanted to create an opportunity for residents to not only learn essential information about the water they drink and the efforts we are undertaking to protect it. We as a board feel it is necessary for residents to get answers to any questions or concerns they may have.”

This “Community Conversation” will include a detailed presentation about the District’s operations and facilities, infrastructure and treatment system upgrades, emerging contaminants, and how water conservation plays an integral role in each of these subject matters. Following the presentation, residents will have an opportunity to ask questions and have their concerns addressed by the District’s experts.

To help ensure the District’s comprehensive presentation answers and addresses the questions or concerns from the community, they are asking residents to message them on Facebook or send an email to info@pwwd.org with any comments they may have.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that residents leave this meeting with information that allows them to share the confidence that we do about our community’s drinking water,” said PWWD Commissioner Mindy Germain. “Open and honest dialogue is the best recipe for trust and the community’s trust in the District and their water is everything to us.”

For more information, please visit the Port Washington Water District website at: www.PWWD.org. Residents are also encouraged to follow the Port Washington Water District on Facebook to stay up-to-date on various District activities and initiatives.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Water District