Port Washington Restuarant Week Begins

Restaurant Week, the most highly anticipated delectable event in Port Washington, begins on Oct. 15. Starting Sunday and running through Sunday, Oct. 22, participating Port Washington restaurants will be offering a three-course prix-fixe menu for just $25. On Saturday, Oct. 21, the menu will be available until 7 p.m. With more than 50 restaurants, Port has long been known as the restaurant capital of Long Island. For the third year, the seaside community will host its own Restaurant Week, which is organized by the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District (BID).

With all of the participating restaurants, this figures to be the biggest culinary celebration in Port Washington. No matter where you rest your fork, you’ll be part of an innovative array of top-notch cuisine. So it’s time to visit the restaurant you’ve always wanted to try and return once again to your favorite neighborhood spot. You can choose international cuisines, including French, Irish, Middle-Eastern, Latin American and Italian, or you can enjoy a delicious dinner at American or seafood restaurants as well.

The following restaurants will be participating. To view all of their prix-fixe menus, visit www.portwashingtonbid.org and click on “Restaurant Week.”

Ayhan’s Shish-Kebab Restaurant, BareBurger, Bosphorus Cafe Grill, f.i.s.h on main, Finn MacCool’s, Frank’s Pizza, Gino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, Guajiro Restaurant, Hana, Harbor Q, La P’tite Framboise Bistro, Louie’s Grille & Liquors, Mi Ranchito Grill, Mojito Café, O’Hara’s Ale House & Grill, Port Thai Place, Sullivan’s Quay, Toscanini Ristorante Italiano, The Wild Goose, Wild Honey on Main and Yummy Gyro.

Come down and get ready to eat—and see why Port Washington continues to be a dining destination.