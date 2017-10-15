Port Washington Restuarant Week Begins

By
Elizabeth Johnson
-
0
9

Restaurant Week, the most highly anticipated delectable event in Port Washington, begins on Oct. 15. Starting Sunday and running through Sunday, Oct. 22, participating Port Washington restaurants will be offering a three-course prix-fixe menu for just $25. On Saturday, Oct. 21, the menu will be available until 7 p.m. With more than 50 restaurants, Port has long been known as the restaurant capital of Long Island. For the third year, the seaside community will host its own Restaurant Week, which is organized by the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District (BID).
With all of the participating restaurants, this figures to be the biggest culinary celebration in Port Washington. No matter where you rest your fork, you’ll be part of an innovative array of top-notch cuisine. So it’s time to visit the restaurant you’ve always wanted to try and return once again to your favorite neighborhood spot. You can choose international cuisines, including French, Irish, Middle-Eastern, Latin American and Italian, or you can enjoy a delicious dinner at American or seafood restaurants as well.
The following restaurants will be participating. To view all of their prix-fixe menus, visit www.portwashingtonbid.org and click on “Restaurant Week.”
Ayhan’s Shish-Kebab Restaurant, BareBurger, Bosphorus Cafe Grill, f.i.s.h on main, Finn MacCool’s, Frank’s Pizza, Gino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, Guajiro Restaurant, Hana, Harbor Q, La P’tite Framboise Bistro, Louie’s Grille & Liquors, Mi Ranchito Grill, Mojito Café, O’Hara’s Ale House & Grill, Port Thai Place, Sullivan’s Quay, Toscanini Ristorante Italiano, The Wild Goose, Wild Honey on Main and Yummy Gyro.
Come down and get ready to eat—and see why Port Washington continues to be a dining destination.

SHARE
Previous articleThe Amazing Race Adult Scavenger Hunt
Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations. Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted "Best Community newspaper" several years in a row.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply