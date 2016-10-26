Port Washington Police Arrest Robber

Port Washington Police Chief James Salerno reports on Oct. 24, at approximately 6:31 p.m., the Port Washington police received multiple 911 calls for a suspicious white male walking on Main Street between Port Washiington Boulevard and North Maryland Avenue trying to get into multiple vehicles and threatening a female in an attempt to take her vehicle.

Responding officers located the defendant, Pablo Andeas Cerda-Salazar 25, of 165 Manorhaven Boulevard Port Washington and placed him under arrest for attempted robbery in the second degree and had two outstanding bench warrants.

The defendant was arraigned in Nassau County First District Court on Oct. 25 and remanded without bail.