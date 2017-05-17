Port Washington Passes 2017-18 School Budget

By Elizabeth Johnson -
0
12

Port Washington residents went to the poles on Tuesday, May 16, and approved the 2017-18 school district budget. Voters approved the budget 2,453 to 624.

This enables the school district continue to provide a full academic and co-curricular program while also funding important instructional and instructional support positions to accommodate the growing student population.

Resident elected Rachel R. Gilliar and David. C Kerpen to seats on the Board of Education. Vote totals are: Gilliar– 1,998 and Kerpen – 1,750 Pete Smith – 1,191

 

SHARE
Previous articleAir Quality Health Advisory For Long Island Issued For May 18
Next articleBaxter House Has A Date With Wrecking Ball
Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations. Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted "Best Community newspaper" several years in a row.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply