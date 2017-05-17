Port Washington Passes 2017-18 School Budget

Port Washington residents went to the poles on Tuesday, May 16, and approved the 2017-18 school district budget. Voters approved the budget 2,453 to 624.

This enables the school district continue to provide a full academic and co-curricular program while also funding important instructional and instructional support positions to accommodate the growing student population.

Resident elected Rachel R. Gilliar and David. C Kerpen to seats on the Board of Education. Vote totals are: Gilliar– 1,998 and Kerpen – 1,750 Pete Smith – 1,191