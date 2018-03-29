Port Washington News Office Relocates

The satellite office of the Port Washington News has relocated to Anton Media Group’s main office in Mineola. With the owner of the building deciding to sell, we had no choice but to vacate the office on Main Street that has housed our community newspaper for more than 15 years. We will continue to strive to provide readers with the absolute best and complete coverage of every aspect of the community.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact editor Christina Claus at 516-403-5128 or email her at cclaus@antonmediagroup.com. The newspaper’s new mailing address is: 132 East Second St., Mineola, NY 11501.