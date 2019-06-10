Port Washington Fire Department Rescues Victims From Capsized Boat

Just after 5:30 p.m. on the evening of June 9, the Port Washington Fire Department (PWFD) was alerted for a water rescue off the coast of Sands Point. Additional information of a sinking boat with five people in the water and one unaccounted for was given. Within minutes Port Washington Fire Department had multiple units responding, including its fire rescue boat.

Multiple agencies were also notified. FDNY marine unit secured a line to the capsized boat while divers from the NYPD Aviation Bureau entered the waters. The missing female victim was believed to be trapped under the boat. The divers had located the victim in an air pocket under the capsized boat and resurfaced with the victim. She had been placed on FDNY’s boat for transport.

A private dock was secured and all victims were transported to shore to be triaged before being transported to a local hospital. The PWFD marine unit transported three victims, New Rochelle Police Boat transported one person and Mamaroneck Police boat took one.

Ambulances from Port Washington Fire Department, Nassau County Police and the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department all transported to the hospital. Nassau County Police Aviation transported the trapped victim who was conscious and in hypothermic shock.

More than a dozen agencies were on the scene: Town of North Hempstead Bay constables, Port Washington Fire Department, FDNY Marine Unit, NYPD Aviation and Marine Units, Mamaroneck Police Boat, New Rochelle Police Boat, Glen Cove Harbor Patrol, Oyster Bay Bay Constable, Nassau County Police, Sands Point Police, NYPD, USCG, Seatow and TowBoatUS.

For more information, see the PWFD Facebook post at www.facebook.com/PWFDNY/posts/2202316259854552.