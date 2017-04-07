Port Washington Fire Department Leadership

By Elizabeth Johnson -
0
26


The Port Washington Fire Department has announced the 50th Chief of Department as Bryan Vogeley of the Flower Hill Hose Company 1. Thomas Golden of the Protection Engine Co. 1 has been elected as First Assistant Chief and Brian Waterson of the Atlantic Hook & Ladder Co.1 has been elected to serve as Second Assistant Chief. Patrick Saccoccia was elected as the department’s Fire Prevention Officer.
In addition, the following members were appointed to serve on the chief’s staff:
• Ex-Chief John O’Reilly, Safety Officer & Marine Unit Leader
• Ex-Captain Peter Whitcomb, Assistant Safety Officer
• Ex-Captain Donald J. Alexander, Assistant Safety Officer
• Ex-Chief Geoffrey Cole, Assistant Safety Officer
• Ex-Captain Michael Schornstien, Assistant Safety Officer
• Ex-Chief Thomas McDonough, Health & Safety Officer
• Ex-Captain Louise McEvoy, Infectious Disease Officer
• Ex- President Beverly Ann Reese, Steward
• Ex-Captain Frank Scobbo, Technical Rescue Team Leader
• Ex-Captain Vincent Costa, Juniors Advisor
• Kevin Lang, Training Officer
• Pastor Charley Vogeley, Chaplain
Good luck to all the newly elected and appointed officers. The Port Washington community values the tremendous work you do.

Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson

