Port Washington Boulevard Dedicated To Hero

Senator Elaine Phillips today joined family and friends of Sergeant James. R. Regan, elected officials, local veterans, and emergency services personnel at a dedication ceremony renaming a portion of Port Washington Boulevard in honor of the Manhasset native who was killed in Iraq in 2007.

“Sgt. James Regan is an American hero and role model. He volunteered to serve our country and did so with honor, courage and distinction during four overseas combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. This honor will help ensure that his memory, heroism and service to our country will always be remembered,” Senator Elaine Phillips said. “Giving one’s life for their country is the highest act of patriotism possible and Sergeant James Regan was a true patriot. I am honored to have had the opportunity to sponsor legislation renaming this portion of Port Washington Boulevard, “Sergeant James J. Regan Boulevard.”

Following Sergeant Regan’s death in 2007, his parents, James and Mary, founded the Lead The Way Fund to help fellow injured and fallen Rangers and their families. Lead the Way offers numerous services, including the Ranger Assistance Program, Wounded Ranger Recovery Program, Ranger Chaplain Program and a Gold Star Program to veterans in need.

“Thank you to James and Mary Regan and to the Lead the Way Fund for your unwavering support of Army Rangers and their families,” Senator Phillips said. “Your commitment and dedication has carried on James’ legacy while helping numerous Rangers and their families during service, injury, and while transitioning back to civilian life.”

Senator Phillips’ legislation renaming the boulevard was signed into law by the Governor earlier this year and includes the portion of road between Northern Boulevard and Crabapple Road.

To learn more about Sergeant Regan and the foundation his parents created in his memory, please visit: www.leadthewayfund.org