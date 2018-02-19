Port Senior Center Enjoys Valentine’s Celebration

Elizabeth Johnson
Seniors Celebrate Valentine’s Day

 

On February 15, dozens of members of the Port Washington Senior Citizens Center enjoyed a special lunch followed by a Frank Sinatra Tribute band. Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio and Clerk Wayne Wink, along with County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton took time from their busy schedules to visit the members, bringing chocolate treats, too.

 

The Center thanks the Sands Point Center For Health & Rehabilitation for generously funding the entertainment and providing delicious cupcakes for dessert. Call the Senior Center at 883-6656 to schedule a tour

Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News

