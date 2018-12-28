Port StoriesSchool News Port Schools Celebrate The Holidays By Port News Staff - December 28, 2018 0 35 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 9 Schreiber performers bring holiday cheer. Schreiber gets in the holiday spirit before break. Schreiber performance. Weber students perform with Mr. T. Salem Sing Along Salem Elementary School sings along for the holidays. Salem Sing Along Schreiber performs holiday favorites in the lobby. Schreiber performances The Port Washington Union Free School District spread holiday cheer just before the holiday break with performances in many of the school buildings. (Photos from the Port Washington Union Free School District)