Port Salt Cave Cuts The Red Ribbon

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at Port Salt Cave, owned by Port’s own Sue Sullivan, on March 16.

“It’s just been an amazing three months,” said Sullivan. “The community has been so supportive. I can’t believe how quickly the cave has helped so many people of all age groups. I’ve seen little kids come in with eczema, run around the cave, and I’ve actually seen lesions get smaller in one session.”

Those who attended the grand opening were (pictured from left, in front) David Heller (Golden Hands Massage Therapy and Chamber), Laura Condon, Carol Condon, Mariann Dalimonte (BID and Chamber), Bobbie Polay (Chamber), Tom Sullivan, NYS Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso, Sue Sullivan (owner), Town Councilwoman Dina DeGiorgio, Mitch Schwartz (Millenium Software and Chamber), Katherine Crean (Apple Home Organization and Chamber), Toni Kessel (Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whiton’s office), Bonnie Doran (Residents Forward), Bill Gordon (LI Boat Rentals and Chamber), Barbara Arnold, Mari Gaudet (Port Washington News), Cindy Carpentier, Dr. Michael Schwartzstien and Dr. Robyn Croutch.

Port Salt Cave is located at Inspiration Wharf, 403 Main St. #3, Port Washington. To make an appointment, book a private event or for more information, visit www.portsaltcave.com or call 516-439-4820.