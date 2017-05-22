Port Rolls Out Buckle Up New York Campaign

The Port Washington Police District has announced the roll out of Buckle Up New York enforcement campaign conducted from May 22 to June 4. The Port Washington Police will be participating in the Buckle Up New York campaign in conjunction with a Click It Or Ticket national mobilization. Regular patrols, the Traffic Safety Enforcement Unit and the Problem-Oriented-Policing Unit will be making a special effort to monitor seatbelt usage. The Port Washington Police will continue to employ numerous “safety inspection checkpoints” at various locations throughout Port Washington.

New York State has been a leader in passenger safety restraint since enacting the very first seatbelt law in the country in 1984 by utilizing public education campaigns and intensive enforcement of seatbelt laws.

Police officers in New York State continue to aggressively enforce the occupant restraint laws because they know too well the value of seatbelt/occupant restraint. A person is twice as likely to be killed in a traffic accident if they are not properly restrained. Port Washington Police Officers take seatbelt violations very seriously and will be participating in the national mobilization to ensure that you Click It Or Ticket.

“Currently, about 90 percent of New Yorkers always buckle up. While this is higher than the national average, the Click It Or Ticket campaign is intended to increase that usage rate to at least 91percent. Thankfully, the Port Washington community is at 90 percent seatbelt use,” said Deputy Chief Robert DelMuro, chief of patrol. “Please take note and help increase seatbelt usage. It is estimated that between 30 and 40 percent of highway deaths involved motorists who were not using seatbelts. This is a higher percentage than deaths involving alcohol or speed.”

The law requires all front passengers must be restrained. Children less than four years’ old, but weighing more than 40 pounds, may be restrained in a booster seat with a lap shoulder belt. Children ages four, five and six must be properly restrained in an appropriate child restraint, one that meets the child’s height and weight recommendations according to the manufacturer.

Back seat passengers up to age 16 must be properly restrained, either in the appropriate child restraint system or by seatbelt if over age six.

Additionally, during this campaign special attention will be given to cellular telephone violations, aggressive driving, including “block the box” or obstructing intersections, which impedes the flow of traffic in the area.