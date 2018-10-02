Port Organizations To Receive 28 Grants

The Community Chest of Port Washington will award a total of $325,000 in grants to 28 local charities in 2019. This essential funding from the Community Chest will support the many needs of Port Washington residents, including children—from toddlers through teens and beyond—with childcare, sports and college scholarships, along with support for seniors and other Port Washington residents who are in need.

The grants will be used for a range of purposes including for programs, general operating expenses and scholarships. The charities selected for Community Chest program grants include Grassroots Environmental Education for the Dodge Farm; Helen Keller National Center for Destiny Home; Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence; PW Community Action Council/EOC Inc. for its College Tour program; PW Parent Resource Center for the Outreach Program and Twin Pines Charitable Thrift Shop for its Financial Literacy Program.

For grants to support funding for general operations, these charities selected included Child Abuse Prevention Services (CAPS); Littig House Community Center; Manhasset Coalition Against Breast Cancer; Port Summer Show; Port Washington Senior Center; North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center; Plant a Row for the Hungry Port Washington; Port Counseling Center, a Division of Long Beach Reach; Port Rowing; Port Washington Youth Council; Senior Community Center/EAC, Inc., Spectrum Designs Foundation and the Safe Center LI.

In addition, the Community Chest funds a range of scholarships, such as for youth sports teams, childcare and college. The charities selected for grants to provide scholarships include: Community Scholarship Fund of Port Washington; Girl Scouts of Nassau County; Landmark on Main Street, Inc; Long Island Alzheimer’s Foundation (LIAF); Port Washington Boy Scouts; Port Washington Children’s Center; Port Washington Police Athletic League (PAL); Port Washington Soccer Club and Port Youth Activities (PYA).

The process of selecting charities for funding was based on submission of grant proposals and interviews with the Community Chest Budget & Allocations Committee. Grant proposals include program narratives, budgets and evaluation plans. As part of the review process, the Community Chest’s Budget & Allocations Committee reviews audit reports, tax returns, board lists and financial statements to ensure funded organizations can deliver on promised services.

Chaired by Michael Cooperman and Myles Nachamie, the committee members include: Bob O’Brien, Jennifer Wilson-Pines, Jerry Federlein, John Neil, Jean Vogley, Lisa Hendrickson-deBruin, Mitchell Schultz, Nancy Cowles, Neil Lazar and Tessa Jordan.

“There is so much need in our community and we are pleased to be able to help these charities that serve the people of Port Washington,” said Michael Cooperman. “Without the funding from Community Chest, many of these organizations would be having a really hard time providing services to their clients.”

Executive Director Julie Meer Harnick added, “We are grateful to our donors who make the grants possible. Given the anguish, mental health and drug epidemics and financial insecurity in our community it is more important than ever to donate to the Community Chest. With one donation, you are supporting many charities and thousands of people in Port. These charities are creating opportunities and making lives better for Port Washington residents.”

—Submitted by the

Community Chest of Port Washington