Port Crisis Relief Team Installs Smoke Alarms

1 of 3

The American Red Cross teamed up with the Port Washington Crisis Relief Team (PWCRT) on March 11 at the Atlantic Hook and Ladder fire house on Carlton Avenue before venturing out to install smoke alarms in homes that needed them. Teams of volunteers from both organizations along with community members helped to provide this free service.

“The residents at the homes could not have been more appreciative and happy to welcome in the volunteers who helped them devise a fire escape plan, answer questions and install smoke alarms in their bedrooms, basement and living quarters,” said Rob Seiden, President of PWCRT. “I could not be prouder of our volunteers for coming together to help save lives in Port Washington. Statistics show that someone is killed in a fire every few hours in the U.S. and we just helped alleviate that horrible statistic. The PWCRT would like to thank the Red Cross of Nassau County, especially Joe Spaccarelli and Lori Pizzarelli, the PWCRT board members who participated, The Atlantic Hook and Ladder and especially President John Popeleski, Fire Chief Chris Bollerman, Councilwoman Dina DeGiorgio and all of the volunteers, including the PWCRT junior board high school students from Port Washington and the Manhasset High School Red Cross Club.”

With 235 smoke alarms installed and 58 homes made safer, the organizations also provided fire safety education materials.

“Having a working smoke alarm increases your chance of survival by 50 percent,” said founding board member of the PWCRT Vivian Moy. “By combining the resources of the PWCRT and the Red Cross, I’m able to do my part to increase my town’s state of preparedness. More times than I care to remember, I’ve looked into the eyes of mothers who have lost their children prematurely. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody.”