Port Counseling Center Honors Dr. Kathy Levinson

Helping people is second nature to psychologist Dr. Kathy Levinson, who has been invested in the Port Washington Counseling Center for more than a decade working as past president and current board member. Community service and the desire to help children and families has been in Levinson’s heart since childhood as she has been involved in the community for two decades.

The Port Counseling Center, a division of Long Beach Reach, is hosting a fundraiser, where Levinson will be honored, at LaMotta’s Waterside Restaurant located at 10 Matinicock Ave. on Wednesday, June 13, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The building at 225 Main St. has continuously housed other social welfare agencies serving Port Washington residents since 1922. Beginning in the ‘60s the troubling rise of drug and alcohol use among Port Washington youth called for the formation of Port Alert in 1970. In 1972, Port Alert purchased 225 Main for $55,000 from Port Washington Community Services. In 1982 Port Alert’s name was changed to the current Port Counseling Center. In 2013, the center merged with Long Beach Reach, a multi-service community-based nonprofit treatment center. Port Counseling Center, licensed by the New York State Substance Abuse Agency, offers individual, group and family counseling, marital or couples counseling, 12-step facilitation approach, and more.

Dr. Joseph Smith, executive director, said, “The newly renovated and expanded building enabling all of us at the center to provide a warm and inviting environment for individuals and families in Port Washington and surrounding communities suffering from the effects of drug and alcohol dependency. A modest sliding fee scale and acceptance of Medicaid and insurance ensures the availability of professional services to all residents regardless of the ability to pay.”

Tickets are available for the fundraising event at $75 per person. Visit www.longbeachreach.com/levinson-fundraiser to purchase tickets or call 516-889-2332. To donate, visit www.longbeachreach.com/donate.